Live Now
Watch 12 News for the latest

Sports Zone O.T.: Petal 28, Northwest Rankin 21

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

FLOWOOD, Miss. (WJTV) — No. 7 Petal held off Northwest Rankin for a 28-21 victory on the road.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story