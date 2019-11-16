Skip to content
WJTV
Jackson
36°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Hispanic Heritage Month
Local News
National
Newsfeed Now
Border Report Tour
Top Stories
Tourist experts predict JSU VS. Southern game to pump $2.5 Million into city economy
Top Stories
Brookhaven man to break world record in golf
Top Stories
Byram Library closing at the end of November
Fans gear up to attend the annual Boombox Classic
Passengers evacuate United flight after smoke in cockpit
Deputy Brad Sullivan receiving continuous outpour of support
Politics
Election
Mississippi Governor’s Debate
MS Lt. Governor Debate
Mississippi Insight
Washington DC
Neshoba County Fair
Election Results
Top Stories
Navy to name ship after late Sen. Thad Cochran
Top Stories
Former Mississippi House Speaker Billy McCoy dies at 77
Top Stories
Mike Espy announces bid for U.S. Senate
At least 22 Millsaps College students registered to vote didn’t appear in county poll books
Nearly 1 million registered voters didn’t vote in the governors’ race
David McRae announced as Mississippi’s next Treasurer
Weather
Today’s Forecast
Interactive Radar
Operation Tornado
Sports
The Sports Zone
SEC Football
Pro-Football Challenge
Geaux Black and Gold
Brave Reporter
Pine Belt News
Mississippi Patriotism: Our Pledge of Allegiance
Focused On Those Who Serve The Pinebelt
Pine Belt Elections
Hub Market
CW
Watch Live
Live Cameras
Living Local
Veterans Voices
The Mel Robbins Show
Mel Robbins Sweepstakes
Living Local Videos
MS Most Wanted
Home for the Holidays
Focused On Mississippi
Focused On Those Who Serve
Cool Schools
Focused on Mental Health
Focused On Fitness
Focused On Pets
Mississippi Patriotism: Our Pledge of Allegiance
About Us
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Meet The Team
Work For Us
Contests
WJTV Home for the Holidays 2019
THANKSGIVING DINNER GIVEAWAY 2019
Search
Search
Search
Sports Zone O.T.: Picayune 49, Brookhaven 10
Sports
Posted:
Nov 15, 2019 / 11:44 PM CST
/
Updated:
Nov 15, 2019 / 11:44 PM CST
PICAYUNE, Miss. (WJTV) — Picayune stymies Brookhaven 49-10 in the 1st round of the 5A playoffs.
Trending Stories
JSU drops $11,000 out-of-state fees to $500, to increase student enrollment
Fire danger causes Nissan to recall over 394,000 vehicles
Summit Police Chief dies at 54
Watch Live
Vicksburg police arrest boyfriend in the murder of Jasmine Adams