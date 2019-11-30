Skip to content
Sports Zone O.T.: Picayune 49, West Jones 14 – 5A South State
Sports
Posted:
Nov 29, 2019 / 11:36 PM CST
/
Updated:
Nov 29, 2019 / 11:36 PM CST
LAUREL, Miss. (WJTV) — West Jones falls to Picayune 49-14 in the 5A South State title game.
