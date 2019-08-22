Sports Zone O.T. Preview: 2019 Madison Central Jaguars

MADISON, Miss. (WJTV) — One day away from the first big Friday night, Madison Central will face Vicksburg at the Red Carpet Bowl.

The Jags are loaded once again — state title contenders, with TCU commit Jimmy Holiday leading the way at quarterback and five returning starters blocking for him.

“Great team chemistry,” said Madison Central head coach Anthony Hart. “Probably as good a summer as I’ve been around through my years of coaching. These guys have really stepped up and put the time in and effort with the right type of work ethic and attitude. And you know that doesn’t come with every group but it’s certainly there with this group.”