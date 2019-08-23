Sports Zone O.T. Preview: 2019 Petal Panthers

PETAL, Miss. (WJTV) — The Petal Panthers have lots of momentum heading into this year after winning five of their last six games last season.

Head coach Marcus Boyles expects plenty of pyrotechnics on offense.

“I think our two running backs, Micah McGowan and Rashad Handford are really good football players for us, and two guys we know we can lean on, hand the ball off,” Boyles said. “But, I think Decarlos Nicholson made great strides last year, our Quarterback. We’ve got a lot of receivers we can get the football to. So offensively there’s a lot of different guys, moving parts.”