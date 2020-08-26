Sports Zone O.T. Preview: Madison Central Jaguars

We’re just over a week away from MHSAA football and Madison Central is gearing up for the season at Jaguar stadium. The Jaguars are coming off an overall record of 9-3 last season after finishing 9th in the 6A division. Head coach Anthony Hart is confident in his returning defense. The focus at the start of this season will be helping a younger offense grow each week.

“You know we’ve got quite a few guys back on defense” said Coach Hart.

“We’ve got Creek Robertson who’s played safety for us for a couple of years back there and Duke Arnold played safety for us last year. Those are some guys who put in a lot of snaps last year and we’ve got a new quarterback and a couple guys coming back on offense. They’re going to get better each week and they’ve got to grow up and in our league you’ve got to grow up quick. Defensively we’ll just start back where we ended last year. Those guys know what to do. They’ve been playing for a long time. We’ve got to grow offensively and plus we have a new kicker and a new punter. All those things are new but we’ve got good guys there and it will be fine.”

The Jaguars will host Northwest Rankin on September 4th who they have defeated in three of their last four matchups.