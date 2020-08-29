Sports Zone O.T. Preview: Germantown Mavericks

MADISON, Miss. (WJTV) — Germantown Mavericks are coming off a 5-6 overall record last season.

Head coach Tim Shramek is viewing the break from COVID-19 as a positive for his squad, with the hopes of getting the Mavs over the hump this season.

“It’s been a whole it’s kind of been a neat atmosphere with the kids because they get to come to practice now because they weren’t allowed to do anything for so long and it’s kind of like I get to do this now,” Shramek said. “You know before it was just every day it was something else and so it’s been a really good thing for the kids. They’ve really responded well. I think we’re going to be really good in a lot of places. You know both our running backs are back and healthy and our defensive line is really good. We’re good at linebacker. I think we’re going to be good at all levels. Of course our quarterback Colton Gardner is really good and you know we got a lot of returning offensive linemen with Connor Shook and Hunter Eldridge and Bobby Thompson and Tyrese [Hoskin] so we’re pretty good up front and so we’re going to be alright.”

The Mavs open up the season at Canton September 4th.