Sports Zone O.T. Preview: Petal

PETAL, Miss. (WJTV) — The Petal Panthers head into 2019 with plenty of momentum after a strong finish last season.

After starting 1-6, then finished as strong as any team in the state, going 5-1 in the second half and making it to the second round of the playoffs.

The Panthers hope to build off of that strong finish, and head coach Marcus Boyles is excited about the potential of his offense.

“I think our two running backs Micah McGowan and Rashad Handford are really good football players,” Boyles said. “Two guys we know we can lean on, hand the ball off, but I think Decarlos Nicholson made great strides last year, our quarterback. We’ve got a lot of receivers we can get the football to. So, offensively there’s a lot of different guys, moving parts.”

Petal opens the season against Hattiesburg on Saturday.