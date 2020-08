RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) -- Monday marked the first official day of MHSAA football practice. Over the next few weeks the Sports Zone team will be stopping by local practices. First up on our preseason tour: St. Andrew's. The Saints are one of the younger teams in region 6-3A with thirteen freshmen and nine returning seniors. Head coach Johnny Nichols expects a boost at the wide receiver position thanks to some new additions from the state championship basketball team.