Sports Zone O.T.: Provine 32, Jim Hill 8

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Provine improves to 4-0 with a 32-8 win over cross town rival Jim Hill.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story