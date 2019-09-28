Skip to content
WJTV
Jackson
76°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Border Report Tour
Hispanic Heritage Month
Local News
National
Newsfeed Now
Top Stories
Ending the border emergency
Top Stories
BEHIND THE SCENES: Critical care from the air
Top Stories
Snoop Dogg’s newborn grandson dies at just 10 days old
JStayReady tells DeAngelo Marquise what inspired Normani’s “Motivation” music video look: Part 2
Woman accused of serving coworkers meth-laced bean dip
11-month-old twins found in hot car in Oxford, 1 dead
Politics
Election Results
Election
MS Lt. Governor Debate
Neshoba County Fair
GOP Governor Debate
Mississippi Insight
Washington-DC
Top Stories
Public Service Commissioner Candidate: De’Keither Stamps
Top Stories
Public Service Commissioner Candidate: Brent Bailey
Top Stories
Senate Democrats continue push for action on gun control
Congress grills social media companies on efforts to prevent online violence
Attorney General Jim Hood reveals plans for work force training and community college tuition
Lt. Governor Tate Reeves accepts debate offers from WJTV
Weather
Today’s Forecast
Interactive Radar
Operation Tornado
Sports
The Sports Zone
SEC Football
Pro-Football Challenge
Geaux Black and Gold
Brave Reporter
Pine Belt News
Pine Belt Elections
CW
Watch Live
Live Cameras
Living Local
The Mel Robbins Show
Mel Robbins Sweepstakes
Comic Con
Living Local Videos
MS Most Wanted
Focused On Mississippi
Cool Schools
Focused on Mental Health
Focused On Fitness
Focused On Those Who Serve
Focused On Pets
Furcast Photo Submission
Pet of The Week
About Us
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Meet The Team
Work For Us
Search
Search
Search
Sports Zone O.T.: Ridgeland 28, Canton 7
Sports
Posted:
Sep 27, 2019 / 11:33 PM GMT-0500
/
Updated:
Sep 27, 2019 / 11:33 PM GMT-0500
CANTON, Miss. (WJTV) — Ridgeland stymies Canton 28-7 in a Region 2-5A showdown.