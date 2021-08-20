Sports Zone O.T.: St. Aloysius 26, Park Place 40

BRANDON, Miss. (WJTV) - Brandon police arrested a 19-year-old man in connection to a series of auto thefts and auto burglaries at two apartment complexes. Police said the incidents happened between August 4-16 at the apartment complexes located off the Highway 18 corridor on the west side of Brandon.

According to investigators, six cars were stolen or burglarizes. Four firearms were stolen during the crimes. Police said the victims' vehicles were unlocked, and all of the stolen cars had keys/fobs left inside them.