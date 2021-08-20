Skip to content
Sports Zone O.T.: St. Aloysius 26, Park Place 40
Posted:
Aug 20, 2021 / 10:57 PM CDT
/
Updated:
Aug 20, 2021 / 10:57 PM CDT
PEARL, Miss, (WJTV) — Park Place took down St. Aloysius in the team’s season opener 40-26.
