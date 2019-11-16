Sports Zone O.T.: Tri-County 35, Wayne Academy 0

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

FLORA, Miss. (WJTV) — Tri-County routs Wayne Academy 35-0 in the MAIS 4A Semifinals.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories