The Jackson State men's basketball team recently started practicing for the first time in six months since their season was canceled last spring. Head Coach Wayne Brent is thrilled to be back on the court working with his team.

"After being home for five or six months and not seeing guys work out and only being able to talk to them on the phone, just being able to come out and practice now and put your hand on guys and work with them and try to get them better is a blessing," said Brent.