ITTA BENA, Miss. (WJTV) -- Lindsey Hunter's first exhibition game as head coach of Mississippi Valley State ended with a 98-79 victory over Tougaloo College in the Stribling Classic.

With Hall of Fame coaching legend Lafayette Stribling in the house, the Delta Devils overcame a 6 point halftime deficit, outscoring the Bulldogs 58-33 in the 2nd half.