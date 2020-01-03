Sports Zone: Samaria & Jesse break down Armed Forces Bowl match up

Fort Worth, Texas (WJTV) — Sports Zone’s Samaria Terry and Jesse Finver join us from Fort Worth with a break down of the Armed Forces Bowl.
Rivals Southern Miss and Tulane haven’t played each other since 2010 in the Battle for the Bell. They’ll do so Saturday as they face off for their 31st all-time meeting in the Armed Forces Bowl for the first time for both programs.
The Battle for the Bell trophy has made its way from Hattiesburg to Fort Worth and will be located behind the north end zone. Southern Miss has housed the trophy since 2003, after winning six-straight.
Southern Miss owns a 23-7 advantage.
Both USM and Tulane have announced a four-year series from 2022-2027.