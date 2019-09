LORMAN, Miss. (WJTV) — In a Sports Zone conversation, Samaria Terry sits down with Alcorn State head coach Fred McNair.

McNair says the Alcorn head coaching job was his dream job and talks about the legacy of his late brother, Steve.

Part II of the sit down with McNair:

Tim McNair joined us live on Sports Zone Saturday ahead of Alcorn State’s match up against Southern Miss to talk about his relationship with his brothers, Fred and Steve.

McNair also gives us keys to a win for the Braves.