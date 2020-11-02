Sports Zone Sunday kicks off with a 10+ minute college football segment including the following:
-Ole Miss: Inside Matt Corral and Elijah Moore’s chemistry
-Mississippi State: Mike Leach on shutout loss at Alabama
-Dan Mullen goes “Darth Gator”
-Southern Miss: Brad Logan on coaching search
-Deion Sanders in the Delta
-Jackson State remembers W.C. Gorden
Sports Zone Sunday: College football segment 11/1
Sports Zone Sunday kicks off with a 10+ minute college football segment including the following: