Welcome to the Sports Zone Podcast, where we discuss, opine, and report on all things local sports.

In this episode, the Final Four is back – and with a twist – a New Orleanian will be on the floor making his city proud.

However, his road to the final four had a pothole, or two.

Caleb Daniels’ parents join us in studio.

So, who wins? Kansas, Kentucky, North Carolina, or does Coach K, in his final season, get a grand send-off?

The Saints move Taysom Hill to tight end, and bring in a talented red-head to be the backup.

What does it all mean as the Saints quarterback room shakes out.

We talk football and the bouncing ball in the Big Easy.

Plus, host Ed Daniels’ ‘Ed-itorial’ and final rants.

