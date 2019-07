HOOVER, Ala. (WJTV) -- The Mississippi State Bulldogs are up for day 3 of the 2019 SEC Media Days. The biggest questions asked to head coach Joe Moorhead was how he acquired three top graduate transfers this off-season, Including Penn State quarterback Tommy Stevens.

"Like Tommy [Stevens], Isaiah [Zuber] at receiver, like Corliss Waitman at punter, when you have an opportunity to bring in a player that's going to make the position, the side of the ball, and the team better," Moorhead said. "We explore all those opportunities, with what we need to do offensively and balance out our attack and continue to run the game well but improve the efficiency and explosiveness of our pass game, we felt that Tommy could help us there. All the quarterbacks were communicated to. Once it was a realistic possibility. They understand this is the SEC and we're not the only school in the country that's bringing in a graduate transfer quarterback. We're going to let the guys compete and the chips will fall where they may."