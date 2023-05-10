St. Andrew’s baseball kept the game close at 3-1 from the third to the seventh inning against Clarkdale in the MHSAA 3A state tournament, but, ultimately, the Saints fall, 6-1, in the first game of the third round.
St. Andrew’s Baseball Keeps it Close Until End Against Clarkdale
by: David Edelstein
