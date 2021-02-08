St. Joe’s Kevin May gets dream call from JSU

VIDEO ABOVE: Kevin May joins the 2021 JSU class with a special ceremony Monday.

MADISON, Miss. (WJTV) — St. Joe senior running back Kevin May has always wanted to play for Jackson State.

His parents are both alums. He grew up with the program as a ball boy on the sidelines. His dream came true last week when Jackson State recruiting coordinator Otis Riddley gave him a call.

“Coach ‘O’ called me and told me we have a spot on the team,” May said. “It was kind of a no brainer. I already knew that’s what I always wanted to do – play for Jackson State. It hasn’t hit me yet. I mean, Deion Sanders. Not only does he have NFL experience, he is one of the greatest who has ever played in the NFL. So, it still hasn’t hit me yet that I’ll be playing for him in the fall.”

May joins an historic 2021 JSU class, ranked number one overall in FCS. After a superb senior season May was selected to play in the Blue-Grey All-American Bowl at AT&T Stadium in Dallas, where he scored the game winning touchdown.