Falcons star wide receiver could be out for Saints game

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – DECEMBER 06: Calvin Ridley #18 of the Atlanta Falcons makes the fourth quarter reception against Marshon Lattimore #23 of the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 06, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

METAIRIE, LA. – A key player on offense could potentially be out this weekend for the Atlanta Falcons and New Orleans Saints rivalry matchup.



Wide Reciever Calvin Ridley took a leave of absence to work on his mental health. His return is to be determined, but Saints players care more about Ridley’s well-being than anything.

“You never want to talk about things when they’re losing. You just pray that he gets better mentally and everyone around him in the league gathers around him as brothers. Outside its football stuff,” said Safety CJ Gardner-Johnson.



“Mentally, we have to make sure we check on each other (as players). So, I’d rather pray for him to forget football and make sure he’s fine and his family is fine. I know he’s got a brother (Riley), so I hope they’re together making sure he’s doing well. We’re not focused on what their offense is losing, just hoping our NFL brothers can get his thoughts back together and come back to the center point and play football again whenever he’s ready to,” said Gardner-Johnson.

Ridley is one of the best receivers in the NFL and has 31 receptions for 281 yards this season.