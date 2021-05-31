State Championship Preview: Five local teams set to compete

VIDEO ABOVE: Hear from all five teams before they take the field this week in Pearl!

Five teams in the WJTV 12 coverage area are set to compete for state championships this week at Trustmark Park. Madison Central and Northwest Rankin will meet in the highly anticipated all metro showdown in 6A. Magee will look to follow up its football championship with a baseball title in 3A. While Pine Belt squads Sumrall (4A) and Taylorsville (2A) go for the ultimate prize in their respective classes. Check out the schedule below:

Tuesday June 1:

1A – Tupelo Christian vs. Resurrection Catholic – 1 PM

3A – Magee vs. Booneville – 4 PM

5A – Saltillo vs. Pascagoula – 7 PM

Wednesday June 2:

2A – Taylorsville vs. East Union – 1 PM

4A – Sumrall vs. West Lauderdale – 4 PM

6A – Madison Central vs. Northwest Rankin – 7 PM

Thursday June 3:

1A – Tupelo Christian vs. Resurrection Catholic – 1 PM

3A – Magee vs. Booneville – 4 PM

5A – Saltillo vs. Pascagoula – 7 PM

Friday June 4

2A – Taylorsville vs. East Union – 1 PM

4A – Sumrall vs. West Lauderdale – 4 PM

6A – Madison Central vs. Northwest Rankin – 7 PM

Saturday June 5 – Game 3’s if necessary