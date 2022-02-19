JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Wrestling in Mississippi has been a known sport since the early 1970s. The first state tournament for high school students was held on Saturday, February 19.

The Mississippi High School Activities Association brought out dozens of wrestling fans to watch 150 boys and 10 girls go head to head with hopes of becoming a champion. The championship matches were held at the Mississippi School for the Deaf and Blind in Jackson.

“We are at a school for the deaf and blind. Wrestling is a mainstream opportunity for kids who are deaf, blind, have one leg, two legs, underweight or overweight to compete. There are 14 weight classes from 160 pounds to 285 pounds. For girls, it goes up to 235 pounds,” said Mississippi Wrestling Foundation Vice President Bryan Fox.

The Mississippi School for the Deaf ad Blind is the only school that’s held a team from 1972 to now.