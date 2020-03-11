Steve McNair to be inducted into College Football Hall of Fame

HOUSTON – OCTOBER 9: Quarterback Steve McNair #9 of the Tennessee Titans looks on against the Houston Texans at Reliant Stadium on October 9, 2005 in Houston, Texas. The Titans defeated the Texans 34-20. (Photo by Jeff Gross/Getty Images)

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The National Football Foundation & College Hall of Fame announced the 2020 College Football Hall of Fame Class. The late Steve McNair was among 17 All-America First-Team players and two standout coaches that were selected.

“We are extremely proud to announce the 2020 College Football Hall of Fame Class,” said Archie Manning, NFF Chairman and a 1989 College Football Hall of Famer from Mississippi. “Each of these men has established himself among the absolute best to have ever played or coached the game, and we look forward to immortalizing their incredible accomplishments.”

The 2020 College Football Hall of Fame Class will be officially inducted during the 63rd NFF Annual Awards Dinner on Dec. 8 at the New York Hilton Midtown.

Steve McNair played college football at Alcorn State University. He won the 1994 Walter Payton Award as the best player in the Football Championship Subdivision. “Air McNair” will be the first Brave player to enter the College Football Hall of Fame.

A 1994 First-Team All-American, McNair finished third for the Heisman Trophy. The 1994 Eddie Robinson Trophy recipient as the nation’s best HBCU player, he remains the all-time total yards leader in FCS history with 16,823, and his 14,496 passing yards were a national record until 2018.

The only four-time SWAC Offensive Player of the Year in history, McNair led Alcorn State to conference titles and FCS Playoff berths in 1992 and 1994.

The third overall pick in the 1995 NFL Draft by the Houston Oilers, McNair played for the Oilers/Tennessee Titans from 1995-2005 and led the franchise to a berth in Super Bowl XXXIV. McNair is a member of the Titans/Oilers Hall of Fame, and the franchise retired his No. 9 jersey in 2019.

He died on July 4, 2009, at the age of 36.