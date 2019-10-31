Stribling Classic: MS Valley St tops Tougaloo, 98-79

ITTA BENA, Miss. (WJTV) — Lindsey Hunter’s first exhibition game as head coach of Mississippi Valley State ended with a 98-79 victory over Tougaloo College in the Stribling Classic.

With Hall of Fame coaching legend Lafayette Stribling in the house, the Delta Devils overcame a 6 point halftime deficit, outscoring the Bulldogs 58-33 in the 2nd half.

Caleb Hunter led Valley with 30 points. Jordan Lyons had 28 points and 12 rebounds. Michael Green added 27 points.

Justin Johnson led a balanced Bulldogs scoring attack with 16 points. Stanley Williams had 15, while D’Michael Stribling added 14 points.

Mississippi Valley State begins the regular season November 5th at Iowa State.

Tougaloo opens at Paul Quinn College (Dallas, TX) November 2nd.