Sumrall baseball scored 10 runs in the 4th inning Friday to win, 10-0, over Richland and advance to the MHSAA 4A state tournament second round.
Sumrall Baseball Uses 10-Run 4th Inning to Win Series Over Richland
by: David Edelstein
