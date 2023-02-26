Major League Baseball has added a pitch clock for the 2023 season.

In Saturday night’s Atlanta Braves game against the Boston Red Sox, the Braves had bases loaded in the bottom of the ninth inning with two outs and a 3-2 count. When the umpire pointed at Conley (who was at bat) he started walking to first base, thinking it was a walk or a balk. Instead, it was a pitch clock violation, which adds an automatic strike to the current count, officially striking Conley out.

Because it is Spring Training, all games end after the ninth inning no matter what. So, with that automatic strike, the game simply ended as a 6-6 tie.

Mississippi Braves broadcaster Chris Harris has watched Minor League Baseball use variations of a pitch clock since 2015. He speaks with Sports Zone 12’s David Edelstein about the pitch clock entering MLB games this year.