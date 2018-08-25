Super Saturday Kickoff: Bo Bounds on MSU and Ole Miss
WJTV - Bo Bounds, the host of 'Out of Bounds' on ESPN 105.9 the Zone, joined Sports Director TJ Werre to discuss MSU's chances at 10 wins as well a favorable prediction for Ole Miss.
Click the video above to watch the interview.
