Sports

Super Saturday Kickoff: Jackson State Preview

By:

Posted: Aug 25, 2018 02:08 PM CDT

Updated: Aug 25, 2018 02:08 PM CDT

Super Saturday Kickoff: Jackson State Preview

WJTV - There's plenty of energy surrounding the Jackson State football program in year three under head coach Tony Hughes. That energy is due to a number of different things.

In the video above, the team discusses how they still have momentum from their win over Alcorn State last year, first-year offensive coordinator Hal Mumme as well as a new leader on defense.

 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

  • Meet the Team
    Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Meet the Team

Trending Stories

Latest News - Local

Video Center

  • A.M. Weather 8/24/18
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    A.M. Weather 8/24/18

  • A.M. Weather 8/23/18
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    A.M. Weather 8/23/18

  • A.M. Web Weather 8/22/18
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    A.M. Web Weather 8/22/18