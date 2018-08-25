Super Saturday Kickoff: Jackson State Preview
WJTV - There's plenty of energy surrounding the Jackson State football program in year three under head coach Tony Hughes. That energy is due to a number of different things.
In the video above, the team discusses how they still have momentum from their win over Alcorn State last year, first-year offensive coordinator Hal Mumme as well as a new leader on defense.
