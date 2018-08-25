Sports

Super Saturday Kickoff: Mississippi Valley State Preview

By:

Posted: Aug 25, 2018 02:17 PM CDT

Updated: Aug 25, 2018 02:17 PM CDT

Super Saturday Kickoff: Mississippi Valley State Preview

WJTV - Vincent Dancy has quite the rebuilding project on his hands as he gets set to begin his first season at Mississippi Valley.

Mississippi Valley hasn't won more than two games in a season since 2012.

In the video above, the team explains why that will change in 2018.

 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

  • Meet the Team
    Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Meet the Team

Trending Stories

Latest News - Local

Video Center

  • A.M. Weather 8/24/18
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    A.M. Weather 8/24/18

  • A.M. Weather 8/23/18
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    A.M. Weather 8/23/18

  • A.M. Web Weather 8/22/18
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    A.M. Web Weather 8/22/18