Super Saturday Kickoff: Ole Miss Preview Video

WJTV - The Ole Miss defense says it's an improved unity and will help bring some balance to a team with a prolific air attack.

In the video above, wide receivers A.J. Brown and D.K. Metcalf discuss how they and fellow wideout Damarkus Lodge are able to be unselfish about targets. Meanwhile, the defense says it has to be better if the Rebels want to have success in 2018.