Super Saturday Kickoff: Ole Miss Preview
WJTV - The Ole Miss defense says it's an improved unity and will help bring some balance to a team with a prolific air attack.
In the video above, wide receivers A.J. Brown and D.K. Metcalf discuss how they and fellow wideout Damarkus Lodge are able to be unselfish about targets. Meanwhile, the defense says it has to be better if the Rebels want to have success in 2018.
More Stories
- Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
- Kyle Pavone, vocalist for We Came as Romans, dead at 28
- Neo-Nazis, counter-demonstrators rally in Swedish capital
- Chase Daniel, Bears backups give Chiefs starters fits 27-20
- The Latest: Italian church will take most migrants from ship
Trending Stories
Latest News - Local
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Video Center
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.