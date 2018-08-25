Sports

Super Saturday Kickoff: Southern Miss Preview

Posted: Aug 25, 2018 02:07 PM CDT

WJTV - The Southern Miss coaches and players believe with just a few tweaks, the Golden Eagles will be competing for a Conference USA Championship in 2018.

In the video above, the team addresses the issues that have held them back the past two years as well as what they can expect at the quarterback position with Jack Abraham.

 

