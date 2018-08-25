Super Saturday Kickoff: Tyler Cleveland breaks down the SWAC
WJTV - The Clarion-Ledger's Tyler Cleveland discusses the Jackson State quarterback battle, Alcorn State's chances at a five-peat in the SWAC East as well as the importance of the conference championship game.
Click the video above to watch the segment.
More Stories
- Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
- The Latest: Pope gets lukewarm reception in Ireland
- The Latest: Dem leaders limit White House nomination role
- Kyle Pavone, vocalist for We Came as Romans, dead at 28
- Catholic Boy wins Travers Stakes at Saratoga
Trending Stories
Latest News - Local
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Video Center
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.