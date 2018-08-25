Sports

Super Saturday Kickoff: Tyler Cleveland breaks down the SWAC

Posted: Aug 25, 2018 02:18 PM CDT

WJTV - The Clarion-Ledger's Tyler Cleveland discusses the Jackson State quarterback battle, Alcorn State's chances at a five-peat in the SWAC East as well as the importance of the conference championship game.

