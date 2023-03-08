BIRMINGHAM, AL. (WJTV)- The Southwestern Athletic Conference has announced their postseason award for men and women’s basketball. See the press releases below:

Men:

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – The Southwestern Athletic Conference announced its 2022-23 All-SWAC Men’s Basketball teams and individual award winners on Tuesday evening. The all-conference honors were voted on by the league’s coaches and sports information directors.

Grambling State’s Cameron Christon was named Player of the Year, while Alabama A&M’s Olisa Blaise Akonobi claimed Defensive Player of the Year recognition.

Alabama State’s Antonio Madlock was tabbed Newcomer of the Year, Bethune- Cookman’s Zion Harmon was selected Freshman of the Year, and Alcorn State’s Landon Bussie and Grambling State’s Donte’ Jackson were voted SWAC Co-Coach of the Year.



Christon was a key contributor for a Grambling State Tigers Men’s Basketball team that finished tied for a league best record of 15-3 in conference play. He average 13.3 points per game to go along with 5.6 rebounds per game and 1.5 assists per game.



Akonobi was a key presence for Alabama A&M defensively as he led the conference in blocked shots in league play. He also ranked 13th in the league in rebounds with 5.7 rebounds per game while averaging 7.9 points per game.



Madlock had a stellar debut season for Alabama State averaging 11.2 points per game. He also contributed 6.0 rebounds per game and 2.9 assists per game.



Harmon was key figure for Bethune-Cookman this past season averaging 14.7 points per game. He also contributed 2.0 rebounds per game along with 2.7 assists per game.



Bussie led the Alcorn State Braves to a 15-3 league record along with a #1 seed in the upcoming SWAC Basketball Tournament. The title also marked back-to-back titles for the Braves.



Jackson led Grambling State to its first regular season title since the 2017-18 season. The Tigers enter the upcoming SWAC Basketball Tournament as the #2 seed after finishing with a 15-3 mark in conference play.



The complete list all-conference selections and individual awards winners is listed below.



All-SWAC First Team

Cameron Christon, Grambling State

Shaun Doss Jr., Arkansas-Pine Bluff

Dominic Brewton, Alcorn State

Will Douglas, Prairie View A&M

Terry Collins, Mississippi Valley State



All-SWAC Second Team

Shawndarius Cowart, Grambling State

Joirdon Karl Nicholas, Texas Southern

Zion Harmon, Bethune-Cookman

Jeremiah Kendall, Alcorn State

Brion Whitley, Southern

Co-Coach of the Year

Landon Bussie, Alcorn State



Co-Coach of the Year

Donte’ Jackson, Grambling State



Player of the Year

Cameron Christon, Grambling State

Defensive Player of the Year

Olisa Blaise Akonobi, Alabama A&M

Newcomer of the Year

Antonio Madlock, Alabama State

Freshman of the Year

Zion Harmon, Bethune-Cookman

Women:

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – The Southwestern Athletic Conference announced its 2022-23 All-SWAC Women’s Basketball teams and individual award winners on Tuesday evening. The all-conference honors were voted on by the league’s coaches and sports information directors.

Alabama State’s Ayana Emmanuel was named Player of the Year while Jackson State’s Angel Jackson claimed Defensive Player of the Year accolades.

Bethune-Cookman’s Chanel Wilson was tabbed Newcomer of the Year, Texas Southern’s Micah Gray was selected Freshman of the Year, and Jackson State’s Tomekia Reed was voted SWAC Coach of the Year.

Emmanuel was the leading scorer in the league during conference play averaging 16.9 points per game in conference action. Her stellar play helped propel Alabama State to a 12-6 mark in league play.



Jackson was the key defensive presence for a Jackson State Tigers Women’s Basketball team that held opponents to the fewest points per game in conference play (59.1 ppg). She led the conference in blocks per game with 2.4 blocks per outing.



Wilson posted an impressive debut season for B-CU while ranking second in the league in scoring with 16.8 points per game. She also contributed 3.1 rebounds per game and 2.3 assists per outing.



Gray was a key contributor for the Texas Southern Lady Tigers offensively. She led her team in scoring in conference play with 16.7 points per game while ranking third in the league overall. She scored a league high 41 points earlier this season.

Reed has led Jackson State to four consecutive SWAC Regular Season Championship Titles. The Tigers enter the tournament as the #1 seed after concluding regular season play with a 17-1 conference record.

The complete listing of all-conference selections and individual awards winners can be found below.



All-SWAC First Team

Ayana Emmanuel, Alabama State

Ti’lan Boler, Jackson State

Diana Rosenthal, Prairie View A&M

Chanel Wilson, Bethune-Cookman

Jayla Crawford, Alabama State



All-SWAC Second Team

Jariyah Covington, Jackson State

Amani Free, Alabama A&M

Destiny Brown, Alcorn State

Micah Gray, Texas Southern

Dylan Horton, Florida A&M

Coach of the Year

Tomekia Reed, Jackson State



Player of the Year

Ayana Emmanuel, Alabama State

Defensive Player of the Year

Angel Jackson, Jackson State

Newcomer of the Year

Chanel Wilson, Bethune-Cookman

Freshman of the Year

Micah Gray, Texas Southern