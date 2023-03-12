After beating Jackson State women’s basketball by one point, 65-64, Friday, Southern won the SWAC championship Saturday.

Texas Southern men’s basketball won the SWAC championship Saturday as well, leaving both SWAC regular season co-champions Alcorn State and Grambling State to see who makes the NIT. Traditionally, the NIT automatically gives a bid to a conference regular season champion if they do not win their conference tournament. In this case, the two teams wait to see how things play out after Alcorn State had the top seed but Grambling State made it to the SWAC championship game.