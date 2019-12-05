SWAC CHAMPIONSHIP: Alcorn State prepares for familiar foe in Southern

LORMAN, Miss. (WJTV) — There is one college football game in the state of Mississippi this weekend – and it’s for all the SWAC marbles.

Alcorn State will face Southern in the conference championship for the second year in a row, Saturday at 3 PM.

The Braves beat the Jaguars last year to earn a spot in the Celebration Bowl, and they beat them earlier this season in late October.

LeCharles Pringle, Felix Harper, and Fred McNair discuss the matchup in the video above.

12 Sports will have much more throughout the week, including a special edition of Sports Zone Saturday, live from Alcorn State Noon to 1 PM on 12 News before the big game.