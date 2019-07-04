SWAC runner-up finish fuels Jackson State during summer workouts

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Expectations are high in year two of the Tomekia Reed era.

“They understand where the bar was set and they know we have to get to that bar and exceed it,” Reed said. “The expectations are high and they’re bringing their best effort every day in practice.”

The second year head coach’s players couldn’t wait to get back on the court this summer after winning 13 of their final 15 games last season. But it’s the last game that’s really sticking with them – a 45-41 loss to Southern in the SWAC Championship.

“That one hurt but I feel like it’s going to make us play a little bit harder,” reigning SWAC Newcomer of the Year Kaisah Lucky said. “It really hurts when you get all the way but don’t finish it out.”

“We were ready to come back here and put in some extra work,” senior Summer Williams said. “We know we have unfinished business from last year, and we’re just ready to come back and redeem ourselves.”

Check out the video above for a feature on this year’s team, and how five-star Mississippi State transfer Ameysha Williams is raising the bar even higher.