SWAC WBB: JSU 69, Alabama A&M 51

Posted: Mar 07, 2019 11:38 PM CST

Updated: Mar 07, 2019 11:38 PM CST

JACKSON, Miss (WJTV) - The JSU Lady Tigers take down Alabama A&M 69 to 51.

