12 News Exclusive: One-on-one with JSU head football coach Deion Sanders

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Deion Sanders’ first week at Jackson State University is in the books.
12 News Sports Director Noah Newman caught up with the new head football coach for the Tigers. They discussed the new coaching staff, recruiting and his experience so far in the City of Jackson.
You can watch the full conversation on Sports Zone Sunday at 10:00 p.m. on December 13.
