JACKSON, Miss (WJTV) – The SWAC Roundup – Louisiana Committee will be hosting their 3rd annual RV SWAC Roundup on July 22 until July 24.

The event will be held at the Mississippi Coliseum.

Participants are encouraged to come support and enjoy the RV camping experience while representing their favorite HBCU.

There will be live music and many festivities for attendees to enjoy such as a Fish Fry, Brunch Premiere festivities, and live entertainment.

On Saturday, July 23, there will be a Masquerade Gala. There is a semi-formal attire is suggested for the event.

To purchase tickets, click here.