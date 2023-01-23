ITTA BENA, Miss. (AP) — Jonathan Aku scored 13 points to help Grambling hold off Mississippi Valley State 65-61 on Saturday night.

Aku had six rebounds and five blocks for the Tigers (11-7, 4-2 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Cameron Christon scored 12 points and added five rebounds. Virshon Cotton scored nine.

Tyronn Mosley and Kadar Waller led the Delta Devils (2-19, 1-6) with 15 points apiece. Mosley added seven rebounds and Terry Collins scored 11 with three steals.

NEXT UP

Both teams play again on Monday. Grambling visits UAPB and Mississippi Valley State hosts Southern.