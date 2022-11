LORMAN, Miss. (WJTV) – Alcorn versus Jackson State always brings out the dramatics on and off the field.

This year the Braves have struggled for parts of the season, but a win over the Tigers would put that all behind them.

In recent years ASU has dominated the series, but they will be heavy underdogs taking on JSU this Saturday.

The last time these teams met in Lorman, The Braves won 24-3.

Listen to Alcorn’s head coach talk about the game in the video above.