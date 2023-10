LORMAN, Miss. (WJTV)- Alcorn returns home this week to play Grambling (2-0 in the SWAC).

The Braves now 1-1 in conference welcome in a team they need to beat to win the West Division of the SWAC.

ASU’s head coach Fred McNair says the team needs to focus on the game and not the Homecoming festivities around campus.

Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m. in Lorman.