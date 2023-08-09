LORMAN, Miss. (WJTV)- Alcorn State has begun fall camp ahead of their 2023 regular season games.

The Braves are coming off two middle of the road seasons, which according to the team is not the standard.

During fall camp there is a quarterback battle, and head coach Fred McNair says will last till the final week fall camp.

Positive vibes could be felt at ASU’s practice on Wednesday with their first game coming up in less than a month.

The Braves play Southern Miss on September 2nd to open the season.