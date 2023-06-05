LORMAN, Miss. (WJTV) – Robert Raines has been named interim director of intercollegiate athletics at Alcorn State University. He will begin in his new role on Friday, June 9.

“Mr. Raines has a wealth of experience as an athletics administrator,” said Dr. Ontario Wooden, interim president. “He understands the rich history and tradition of Alcorn’s athletic programs and the need to maintain winning programs. I look forward to his contributions in his new role. I thank outgoing AD Dedeaux for his dedicated service to his alma mater.”

Raines has more than 20 years of experience on the collegiate and secondary school levels serving in administrator and coaching roles.

Most recently, he returned to Alcorn in 2022 as the associate athletic director for business operations, having a previous stint in the same position from 2008-2009 as director of compliance from 1998-2001 and athletics director from 2001-2006.

“I am honored to accept the interim AD position at my alma mater,” said Raines. “We will work together to build upon Alcorn’s longstanding legacy and continue to foster the commitment to excellence that we are known for — on the field and in the classroom. I look forward to working with our student-athletes, coaches, fans, and community as we unite to enhance our programs.”

Before returning to Alcorn, Raines was an assistant football coach at McComb High School.