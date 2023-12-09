Alcorn State quarterback Aaron Allen has announced that he will declare for the NFL Draft.
He passed for nearly 2,300 yards and 15 touchdowns this season, both ranking third in the SWAC.
by: David Edelstein
Posted:
Updated:
