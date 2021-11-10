Alcorn State to posthumously honor Steve McNair

LORMAN, Miss. (WJTV) – Alcorn State University leaders announced on Wednesday that the National Football Foundation (NFF) and College Hall of Fame will posthumously honor 2020 College Football Hall of Fame electee Steve McNair.

The Natchez Democrat reported the Alcorn alum will be awarded an NFF Hall of Fame On-Campus Salute on Saturday, November 13 during the Braves’ home football game against Prairie View A&M.

“Arguably the greatest player in Alcorn State history, Steve McNair rewrote the FCS record books during his standout career,” said NFF President & CEO Steve Hatchell. “He is truly missed, and we are thrilled to pay tribute to his legacy at the Jack Spinks – Marino Casem Stadium.”

McNair is the first Alcorn athlete to enter into the College Football Hall of Fame.