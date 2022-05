CANTON, Miss. (WJTV) – Canton native and Alcorn State University track star Bralon Robinson has been invited to two NFL minicamps.

Robinson will try out for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New York Jets.

Robinson is one of the fastest people in the United State, which has got the eyes of NFL scouts.

At the Jackson State combine Bralon ran an unofficial 40-yard dash time of 4.28.

